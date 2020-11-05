e-paper
DDC elections: Training of general, expenditure observers held

DDC elections: Training of general, expenditure observers held

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Training of general and expenditure observers to be deputed during the district development council elections, panchayat bypolls and municipal bypolls was held at the office of the chief electoral officer here on Thursday.

Officers from Kashmir division attended the training virtually from the Srinagar CEO office. The elections will start from November 28 and shall last till December 19.

State election commissioner KK Sharma and J&K chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar gave a detailed briefing to participants about their duties and responsibilities.

“You the eyes and ears of the state election commission and are responsible for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections,” the SEC told participants.

While briefing them, the SEC said DDC elections and panchayat bypolls were being conducted through ballot box and municipal elections on EVMs.

The CEO also apprised the officers to be alert and non partial while performing their duties. He said besides Kashmiri migrants, the postal ballot facility was also being extended those aged 80 or above, Covid patients and those in quarantine.

Polling will take place between 7am to 2pm.

