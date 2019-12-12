e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Cities

Deccan ITF: Thai qualifier Punnin ends Indian hopes in main draw

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:27 IST

Hindustantimes
         

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE For 16-year-old Punnin Kovapitukted, playing fearless tennis is the gameplan, as she entered the semifinals defeating Shrivalli Rashmikaa 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinals of the Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday.

Starting the tournament as a qualifier, Punnin from Thailand has delivered gigantic performances so far, defeating fourth-seeded Kyoka Okamura in the round one 7-5, 6-1; and earlier overcoming countrymate 14th seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 12-10, in the final qualifying round.

“I am just playing fearless tennis, frankly speaking, I had not thought that I will come so far. Since all players I am facing are top 200, and with their big experiences, I was not expecting much,” said Punnin.

“Tomorrow as well, I will be playing fifth seeded (Bains Naiktha) and I will just focus on playing an aggressive game to beat the opponent,” said Punnin who turned professional at the age of 14.

Naiktha got a walk over against Katie Boulter, who was not declared medically unfit.

“Since I have two years on the junior circuit, I will continue the junior tournaments, as well as the $15k and $25k tournaments,” said Punnin, who is playing her third tournament on trot in India.

“It is the third time I am facing Shrivalli Rashmikaa. She is tall and covers the court nicely, so I was bit worried; but playing her recently helped me overcome her,” added Punnin.

“The weather in India and Thailand are the same – humid - so playing in these conditions is not a problem,” said Punnin.

Last Indian in the draw falls

Eighteen-year old Rashmikaa had her chance to advance, but unforced errors at crucial points allowed her opponent to seal the victory.

Playing her seventh women’s category tournament, Rashmikaa’s inconsistent game cost her in the end.

“This is the third time we were playing in against each other. At crucial points, I made unforced errors in both sets and it cost me the match,” added Rashmikaa.

It is Rashmikaa first year where she has started competing in women’s section.

“I can say learning wise, it has been quite a successful year. You need to be mentally tough while facing higher seeded opponents. Being solid on every point is a must to beat higher seed players,” added Rashmikaa.

