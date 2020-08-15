Decision on reopening of gyms in Maharashtra likely to be taken today, says minister

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:01 IST

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said that the state is likely to take a decision on the reopening of gymnasiums by this weekend.

“Gym owners have been making demands to open the facility for citizens. I have signed a file [pertaining to the reopening gyms] and now it is with the chief minister. I think a decision is expected be taken on the auspicious day of Independence Day,” he said while speaking to news channels.

There has been a growing demand from political leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to reopen gyms in Maharashtra.

The Centre in its latest notification issued earlier this month has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to lift their shutters from August 5 under the third phase of unlocking.