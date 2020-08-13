Decision on state CET exams in next eight days: Uday Samant

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:42 IST

Pune: In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the department will review the provisions of the common entrance test (CET) and release detailed information in the next eight days.” said Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister.

The minister said that if the virus situation continues then the state may opt for giving admission to CET professional courses on the basis of students’ Class 12 results.

Samant was speaking to the media after taking a review of Teachers’ Training Academy at Model Colony, Shivajinagar, in the city on Thursday.

“Thousands of students have registered for professional courses CET exams this year. Hence, we are looking for several options to conduct the exams. Holding exams at taluka, divisional or district level is been looked at. A survey is been carried out by the state CET cell and a committee has been formed under the state technical education director Abhay Wagh and higher education director Dhanraj Mane. A decision on CET will be taken in the next eight days,” said Samant.

Regarding the fee issue, the minister admitted to receiving complaints from parents and said that steps are being taken to review the fee structure of private universities.

On holding final year exams, the minister said, “We have already submitted out say in the Supreme Court as final year exams cannot be taken this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We always think about the safety of students first, but unfortunately some people have circulated wrong information on this issue. We never said that exams cannot be conducted, but students will have the option to give exams when situation gets normal. As the matter is in the court, we will wait for its decision.”