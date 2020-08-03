Decision on syllabus of four courses in DU likely on Thursday

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) teachers and students will have to wait for a few more days for the third and fifth semester syllabus of four undergraduate courses as the varsity’s syllabi committee could not reach a conclusion on Monday.

The university had last year revised the syllabi of 54 undergraduate courses. While the syllabi of other courses were approved by DU’s academic council (AC), that of four courses -- English, Political Science, History and Sociology -- were sent back to their departments for a review after a section of teachers and students raised objections over some topics and termed them as “pro-Left”.

The university administration had in July last year formed an oversight committee to address matters related to the revision of courses. While the committee had passed the syllabi of other semesters of these four courses, it is yet to take a call on that of the third and fifth semesters.

Maharaj K Pandit, chairperson of the committee said, “During Monday meeting, some members of the committee had some queries and said they needed more time to go through the revised syllabus sent by the departments. So, it was decided to adjourn the meeting till Thursday. We are hoping to take a final call on Thursday.”

Teachers and students raised concerns over the further delay as online classes for all continuing year students are scheduled to begin from August 10.

Officials in the English, Political Science, History and Sociology departments said it will be difficult for them to chalk out the plan for online classes if the syllabus does not reach the colleges beforehand.

A senior official in the English Department said, “We have been constantly writing to the university, requesting them to approve the syllabus so that we can send it to colleges and they can plan their schedule for online classes. Just a few days are left for the session to begin and we are still waiting.”

Balaram Pani, dean of colleges and a member of the oversight committee, said, “The committee will approve the syllabus before the session begins.”

Sakshi Mishra, a third semester BA (Hons in English) student at Lakshmibai College said, “Our semester had already been delayed by over a month now and if the university takes more time to approve the syllabus, it will get further delayed.”