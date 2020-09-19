Declare medical emergency in Jammu: Rana

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:56 IST

National Conference Provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Saturday sought declaration of medical emergency in Jammu in view of steep hike in Covid-19 positive cases and inadequate infrastructure to tackle thesituation.

“The overall scenario is quite grim and there is no room for complacency that can prove catastrophic unless an emergent and proactive response is not taken to save precious lives,” Rana said.

He referred to the reports coming in from hospitals where patients are either not finding beds for treatment or are hassled due to lack of oxygen and ventilators. He said that government should have anticipated such a situation and taken necessary measures by taking help from private hospitals and nursing homes, besides setting up of a thousand-bedded hospital.

He drew the attention towards the paucity of beds, questioning how just 608 beds of the total capacity of 2,637 beds in Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals in Jammu will meet the current requirement. The situation is worse in semi-urban, urban and rural areas. Availability of oxygen is poor and dysfunctional ventilators are worrisome, he added.

He called for installation of liquid oxygen plant, oxygen generation plant and others in hospitals to cater to the need.