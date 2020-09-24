e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Declare Punjab a principal market yard: AAP leader

Declare Punjab a principal market yard: AAP leader

AAP workers staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across nine constituencies of Ludhiana district.

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across nine constituencies of Ludhiana district on Thursday to oppose three farm ordinances passed by the Centre.

The workers gathered at different areas including Aarti Chowk, Basti Jodhewal, Jalandhar bypass, Barewal chowk etc, and raised slogans demanding the central government to revoke the bills.

They also slammed chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for giving consent to the farm ordinances during the meeting of the high- powered committee.

AAP leader Ahbaab Grewal asked chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to immediately declare the state as a ‘principal market yard’ for agricultural produce so that the recently passed farm bills do not apply in the state.

Grewal said, “The AAP has already extended its support to farmers’ protests to be held on Friday. The Centre is trying to destroy farmers with these bills and Congress had given consent for the same during the meeting of the high-powered committee. Neither the SAD-BJP nor Congress is working for the benefit of farmers.”

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In