Declare Punjab a principal market yard: AAP leader

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:53 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across nine constituencies of Ludhiana district on Thursday to oppose three farm ordinances passed by the Centre.

The workers gathered at different areas including Aarti Chowk, Basti Jodhewal, Jalandhar bypass, Barewal chowk etc, and raised slogans demanding the central government to revoke the bills.

They also slammed chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for giving consent to the farm ordinances during the meeting of the high- powered committee.

AAP leader Ahbaab Grewal asked chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to immediately declare the state as a ‘principal market yard’ for agricultural produce so that the recently passed farm bills do not apply in the state.

Grewal said, “The AAP has already extended its support to farmers’ protests to be held on Friday. The Centre is trying to destroy farmers with these bills and Congress had given consent for the same during the meeting of the high-powered committee. Neither the SAD-BJP nor Congress is working for the benefit of farmers.”