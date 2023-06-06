Trekker on Kalindi Khal trek falls ill at Uttarkashi base camp, dies: Official

A trekker, part of a 14-member group that left for the Kalindi Khal trek from Gangotri to Badrinath in late May, died at the base camp after he fell unwell, according to Uttarkashi district officials who received information about the death on June 4.

Officials said the male trekker who died at the base camp was yet to be identified (Photo: northhimalayanholidays.com)

According to a statement by the Uttarkashi district disaster management office, a rescue team including porters hired by the trekking agency, North Himalayan Holiday, has been sent to retrieve the body at the base camp at a height of about 5,500 metres. According to the agency’s website, the 13-day trek was to start from Gangotri in Uttarkashi district and culminate 110km away at Badrinath in Chamoli district and required prior experience in high altitude treks.

The dead man is yet to be identified. Officials said the agency also requested a helicopter for the mission but the available civilian helicopters cannot make the sortie. A specialised helicopter is required for this mission since civilian helicopters can’t fly at this height, said Devendra Patwal, Uttarkashi district disaster management officer or DDMO.

Patwal added that the group of trekkers, all Indians, received permission for the trek on May 22. They left in late May. “On June 4, we received information from the trekking agency that one of the trekkers died at the base camp after his health deteriorated. They requested a helicopter to recover the body for which we have written to the state government. The body is still lying at the base camp which is at about 5,500 metres, while the remaining trekkers have come out of Gangotri national park,” he said.

Officials said military choppers have been requisitioned in the past for operations to rescue stranded trekkers. In May last year, an Indian Air Force chopper rescued seven trekkers stranded on the Pandav Shera trek area in Rudraprayag district at a height of 4500 metres. In October last year,

