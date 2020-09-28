Delhi cop on shooting spree kills father-in-law, injures female friend

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:53 IST

Hours after he shot his female friend in the national capital, a Delhi cop killed his father-in-law in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village on Monday morning.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Dahiya, a sub-inspector posted at the Lahori Gate police station in Delhi.

As per information, the cop had shot the woman in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Sunday evening. Another cop, who was driving through the area around 5pm, spotted her lying unconscious and took her to the hospital. On the way, she told the cop that Dahiya, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past one year, had shot her following an argument.

She also revealed that the accused had strained relations with his wife.

On Monday morning, the accused reportedly drove up to his in-laws’ house and shot his father in-law, Ranbir Singh, 62.

The accused’s wife Rajesh Devi said the incident took place around 7am when her father was sanitising the street outside their house.

“Sandeep, along with my brother’s father-in-law, Balbir Singh, and cousin Pawan, came in an SUV and pumped a bullet into my father’s forehead, killing him on the spot,” Rajesh Devi said.

She further revealed that she had moved back to her parents’ house four years ago following a marital discord, and a case was pending in the local court.

“My husband had illicit relations with my sister-in-law, Reena. She had also filed a case against my brother, seeking divorce as she wanted to marry Sandeep. He wanted to take custody of our son but I was against it,” Rajesh Devi added..

‘Accused had not turned up for work’

As per information, Dahiya had been deputed on patrolling duty between 9am and 1pm on September 26 but he had not turned up, stating that he had a stomach pain.

A cop, on the condition of anonymity, stated that Dahiya was in possession of his service pistol and 10 rounds.

Meham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shamsher Singh Dahiya said the accused, a resident of Sisana village in Sonepat, has been booked under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He further said that the victim’s family members have revealed that the accused had threatened to kill him a few days ago.

The DSP added that the footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed near the crime scene has been collected and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

Delhi woman’s condition stable

Meanwhile, senior police officers in Delhi stated that the 34-year-old woman, who was shot at, is stable. However, she is not in a condition to record a statement. “A case of attempt to murder has been registered in this case,” said DCP Sharma. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said, “Multiple teams are now on a lookout for Dahiya. We are working in coordination with the Alipur police and our counterparts in Haryana,” said DCP Alphonse.