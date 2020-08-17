e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi exceeds target, plants 1,000,000 saplings so far this monsoon

Delhi exceeds target, plants 1,000,000 saplings so far this monsoon

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has planted 1,000,000 saplings so far this monsoon.

Though the Central government gave Delhi a target of planting 1,500,000 saplings, the city government aims at 3,100,000 lakh saplings this financial year.

The minister in a statement said he had participated in a digital meeting of all state environment ministers presided over by the union environment and forests minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

“Delhi government will work together with the Central government on environment-related issues in the city. We have surpassed the plantation targets given by the Central government since 2018-19. To increase the city’s green cover, we have developed 12 city forests while work is underway to develop four more such forests,” Rai said.

The city forests include Garhi Mandu Pocket - A2, near Shastri Park Metro Station, ITO (loop number 4), Hauz Rani, Butterfly Park, Tughlakabad and Aravali Aranya Centre among others.

Under the Nagar Van Yojana, there are 20,000 parks and gardens spread across 8,000 hectares of land.

Similarly, he said, under School Nursery Yojana, the government has created eco-clubs in 2000 schools.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American companies, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American companies, alleges China
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In