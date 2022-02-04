Delhi excise policy: Irani says Kejriwal hurt religious decorum, raises women’s security

Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of violating the “decorum” of religion by building a liquor store “in the middle of two gurudwaras” in national capital's Tilak Nagar.

Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit, Irani said, “...the leader, who talked of Swaraj and wrote in his book about picketing liquor shops and shutting them down, was now exploring opportunities to open liquor shops in each ward".

The Union minister also called out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener for promising to make Punjab 'nasha-mukt' (drug-free) if voted to power in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Irani's attack on Kejriwal came a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said his party will seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the Kejriwal government fails to shut down these outlets in the next 48 hours.

Irani said the BJP is determined to continue its protest against the new excise policy till it is withdrawn by the Kejriwal government.

"The Kejriwal government has given a message to society that it is ready to go to any length for profit. I want to ask the AAP government who will be answerable for the families that will be destroyed in this quest for profit," she said.

She also said the civil society should ponder whether the money earned through sale of liquor will suit the work of welfare and development.

She said that while liquor stores were opened close to gurdwaras in Tilak Nagar, another was opened near a school in Shahdara. Locals in Mandawali had frequent alterations due to a liquor store in their neighbourhood, the BJP leader said.

Irani said the liquor vends also jeopardised the safety of women. She said women were forced to pass through crowds of people, including drunken men, near liquor shops praying for their safety and modesty.

The Kejriwal government has moved out of liquor sale in Delhi, licencing out 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering under its new excise policy. So far, over 550 liquor stores have been opened in many parts of the city while rest are coming up.

(With agency inputs)