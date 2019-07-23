Delhi govt employees health scheme can’t be extended to all family members: HC

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said medical care facilities under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) cannot be extended to family members, except when specified.

Rejecting the plea of a retired government teacher who had sought inclusion of his widowed daughter-in-law and minor grandson in the scheme, justice Vibhu Bakhru said DGEHS is a contributory scheme and the contribution is made by an employee to seek medical cover for himself and specified members of the family.

The court said the facilities would not be extended to all family members of an employee/retired employee.

“It is important to bear in mind DGEHS is a contributory scheme whereby an employee/superannuated employee becomes a member by making certain contribution. The amount of such contribution has, obviously, has been determined keeping in view the coverage extended under the scheme.

“Any person becoming a member of DGEHS is fully aware as to which of his family members are entitled to medical care facilities under the scheme. Since the scheme does not extend to all dependants, the said employee is fully aware that he/she is required to make arrangements for taking care of the medical needs of other dependant members of his/her family who are not covered under DGEHS,” the court said in its 11-page judgment.

The court’s ruling comes on the plea by one Hukum Tejpratap Singh, who had served as a Trained Graduate Teacher for more than 30 years from August 8, 1985 to October 31, 2015. After retiring, he was re-employed from November 1, 2015 to October 9, 2017.

In his plea, Singh said his son, Manoj Kumar, died in 2013 due to dengue. In 2015, Singh sought an update of his DGEHS card by seeking inclusion of his widowed daughter-in-law and minor grandson as beneficiaries. He said since both his daughter-in-law and grandson depend on him, their names should be included in the DGEHS.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel (civil) Ramesh Singh told the court the eligibility does not allow the extension of the scheme to grandparents, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, etc . He said scheme is based on the Central Government Health Scheme, which has similar conditions.

The court, while dismissing the plea, said the state has limited resources and so the government’s decision cannot be “faulted”. It said the persons not covered under this scheme would have to be catered by some other means.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 21:43 IST