Delhi govt issues SoPs for those who arrive in city in trains

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi: Passengers who arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station from other states will have alight in a staggered manner, be screened at the platforms, and placed in quarantine if they display flu-like symptoms, according to guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday, a day before the first set of passenger trains arrive in the Capital.

Five trains will reach Delhi from Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Rajendra Nagar (Patna) on Wednesday as operations partially resume to facilitate long-distance travel, which has been suspended since the national lockdown was first announced on March 24.

Three trains for Bilaspur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru departed Delhi with 3,461 passengers on Tuesday.

While the Centre issued guidelines for train travel on Monday, it was left to states and Union Territories to prescribe their own health protocols for arriving passengers.

According to the Delhi SoP, the Indian Railways will share a list of passengers and their arrival date and time with the district magistrates concerned at least a day in advance, so that required medical screening arrangements can be made. The rules mandate that Railways ensures every passenger is screened before boarding the train from the departure stations, and only asymptomatic persons are allowed to board the train.

“At the railway station, maintenance of order and social distancing norms shall be the responsibility of the Indian Railways. The Railways shall set up separate screening area with screening counters keeping in mind social distancing norms. Adequate number of screening counters depending onthe number of passengers arriving should be made, all requiredfurniture should be put in the screening area ad counters for medical teams and the passengers,” the SoP read.

It also asked the railways to ensure passengers alight in a staggered manner, so that the screening area is not crowded, and to prepare a waiting area for them.

The respective district magistrate, aided by the chief district medical officer, will have to ensure an adequate number of medical teams are deployed at the screening area . The teams will consist of doctors from hospitals that do not have a rush of Covid or non-Covid patients.

The Delhi government’s director-general of health services (DGHS) will provide teams with PPE kits and thermal guns, the SoP said.

“All the asymptomatic persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go to their respective homes. They would be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles. The persons who are found to be mildly symptomatic shall be directed to undergo self/home quarantine and download the Aarogya Setu app. For the persons who are found symptomatic, started protocol for sampling/testing and quarantine SoP shall be followed by the CDMO concerned,” according to the order detailing the SoP, signed by a special secretary in the Delhi health and family welfare department.

Since the only functioning station in the city is the New Delhi Railway Station, the onus to depute medical teams, conduct screening, and provide quarantine facilities if necessary will lie on the district magistrate and the CDMO of the Central district.

Officials from the Central district administration said they are making all the necessary arrangements. “Over 5,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Delhi tomorrow. However, we are yet to receive the full passenger list for all the five trains till now. Medical teams will be deployed based on the final list,” a senior Central district official who asked not to be named.

A railway ministry spokesperson said that the rules laid down by the respective states have to be followed.

“We had reiterated in our guidelines yesterday as well that all states will have to draft their own protocols for medical screening. If a state mandates quarantine, it will have to be followed,” the spokesperson said.