Home / Cities / Delhi govt launches data analysis programme for its officials

Delhi govt launches data analysis programme for its officials

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

In an effort to boost data analysis, the Delhi government on Monday launched the Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for its officials. The capacity development program will run for a week for 25 Planning and Statistics Officers associated with the Planning Department of the state government.

“We have plenty of data, but the important thing is to understand it. Its method of analysis, maintenance, and processing should be such that it helps us to meet future needs,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while launching the programme online.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said government officials need a deeper understanding of available data to plan the infrastructure needs accordingly.

“Our Planning Department has to become an expert of data. It is your responsibility to provide clean data to all the departments of the government as per their needs on an immediate basis,” he said.

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
