Delhi govt releases ₹109 crore to civic bodies for mosquito control

New Delhi: The Delhi government Wednesday released funds of around ₹109 crore for three municipal corporations to help them tackle vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, during and after the monsoon, the government said in a press statement.

Of the total funds released for the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD), the North MCD will receive ₹57.15 crore, the East MCD ₹28.40 crore and the South MCD ₹23.57 crore, the government said.

“The Delhi government is fully committed to the prevention of vector-borne diseases and it will not allow funds to become a hindrance in ensuring that residents of Delhi do not suffer due to any excuse in taking steps for the prevention of these diseases,” the statement said.

It further said, “The chief minister has directed the urban development department to take all necessary steps to ensure proper utilisation of these funds, so that preventive steps, including house-to-house visits, to check spread of mosquitoes, spraying, etc., are all carried out well in time.”

Last week, the South MCD had said it may not be able to control the mosquito menace in areas under its jurisdiction for it did not have the money to buy anti-larval medicines which are used in fogging drives and disinfecting coolers. The corporation had accused the Delhi government of not releasing funds.

In 2018, 473 cases of malaria, 2,798 cases of dengue and 559 cases of chikungunya were reported in the national capital. So far this year, the city has recorded 66 cases of malaria, 27 of dengue and 14 of chikungunya.

Members of the three municipal corporations said the money granted by the government is for the “first quarter” of the financial year and that should have been cleared in April. They said July-August is the time for the second instalment to arrive.

“Earlier this year, the government allocated us ₹135 crore, against our demand of ₹300 crore, for public health. This money is critical for us to run our six hospitals. The first instalment, 25% of the total amount or ₹34 crore, should have come by April but was granted only today,” Jai Prakash, standing committee chairperson, north body, said.

The South corporation’s House leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “The ₹23.57 crore granted to us is just for the first quarter. Where is the money for the second one?”

Mayor of the East corporation Sandeep Kapoor said the government had paid them some amount of the first quarter but a large amount was pending. “The money they have granted us today still does not cover that,” he said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:01 IST