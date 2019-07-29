Delhi govt sets up 173 Kanwar camps: Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:02 IST

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government has set up 173 kanwar camps across the national capital to facilitate the pilgrims.

“We have set up 173 camps across Delhi for kanwariyas. Earlier, this figure was 100. We have extended all the necessary facilities in the camps for the ease of kanwariyas,” Kejriwal said during his visit to a kanwar camp in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

At the camp, the chief minister paid obeisance to deities and offered ‘prasad’ to the devotees during a ‘bhandara’ at the camp. The camps offer food, water, first aid facility and shelter for overnight halts to kanwariyas.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganges during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan.This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 22:02 IST