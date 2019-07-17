Delhi HC asks govt to submit details of pending files

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to give details of all policy matters or notifications kept pending by officers due to want of approval from the lieutenant-governor (L-G).

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice C Hari Shankar sought the information after the Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the court that over 300 notifications ordered to be issued by various ministers had been kept pending by department officials.

Taking note of the submission, the court asked him to give specific details of such files.

The court was hearing of a plea seeking the appointment of administrative directors, including the chairperson, in the Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd -- a joint venture (JV) between the Delhi government and the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

Appearing for the Delhi government, standing counsel Mehra told the court that the health minister had in September last year decided to appoint the directors and had on several occasions directed the principal secretary of the health department and other senior officials to issue a notification in the regard.

But Mehra said the officials were not issuing the notification because the decision taken by the minister had not been put before the L-G for his approval, Mehra said.

Mehra said around 350 decisions had been kept pending by officials of various departments.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:48 IST