Delhi HC gives go-ahead for DU online exams, extra time to upload answer sheets

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld Delhi University’s decision to conduct online open-book examinations (OBE) this year for final-year students from August 10 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, while passing a slew of directions for the smooth conduct of the test and giving students extra time to upload answer sheets.

Justice Pratibha M Singh, while hearing petitions against the examination, said students had made enormous preparations and that the court was concerned over the manner in which processes in online tests can be streamlined.

Around 240,000 final-year students are set to take the exams from August 10 as a one-time measure this year.

The court said the question papers should be available on the portal and also emailed to the students. It said regular students will get complete three hours for answering the question papers and an additional hour for scanning and uploading the answer sheets.

“Thus regular students would have a total period of four hours to complete the exam, scan and upload/email the answer sheets. Similarly, students under PWD category are also given one additional hour for downloading the question paper, completing their answers and uploading the answer sheets i.e., a total of six hours,” the court said.

It said DU should ensure the central email ID as well as email ID s of all colleges and departments have adequate capacity to receive and store answer sheets so that they do not bounce back.

The court reconstituted a grievance redressal committee, comprising Justice Pratibha Rani (Retd. Judge, Delhi High Court) as chairperson and professor K S Rao, department of botany as deputy chairperson. Professor Kavita Sharma, department of commerce, B B Gupta, senior advocate and Kamal Gupta, advocate, are members.

“The grievance redressal committee as constituted by DU is reconstituted to ensure fairness and transparency...The committee shall deal with all grievances of students in respect of downloading of question papers, uploading of answer sheets, technical glitches, delays in uploading and any other issues faced by students during the conduct of the OBE examinations,” the judge said in a 45-page order.

It said the committee will take a decision on the grievances within five days of receipt of emails and notify students.

It asked the university to declare the results at the earliest and said said students faced “extreme” challenges in the last six months, including they themselves or their family members suffering from Covid.

The judge said even though students faced technical glitches using DU’s portal and during the mock tests, “DU has taken the stand that it is fully prepared to conduct the examinations”.

The remaining aspects of protection of data and other issues would be heard on September 22.

Students disappointed

Many students and teachers were disappointed. Amal K Simon, a final-year BSc (physics hons) student of Ramjas College, said, “Many students like me are stuck in different parts of Kerala, which is experiencing severe rain and landslides. I live in Palakkad and there is no electricity in my area since the last two days. I do not know how I will attend the exams from Monday.”

Rajib Ray, president of DU Teachers Association, said, “Reports that the high court has given permission to DU to conduct OBE is disappointing. Any form of online / blended exam is discriminatory, unjust and lacks sanctity. Students without means and deprived of online teaching and study materials will be penalised.”

Balaram Pani, dean of colleges in DU, said the university expects over 95% attendance in the exams. “The university is prepared. The administration has already announced that those who are not able to attend the exams remotely will get another chance to appear in pen and paper mode,” he said.