Delhi high court tells civic bodies to remove illegal hoardings

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities, including the civic bodies, to remove all illegal hoardings and banners installed in public areas.

Hearing a plea on defacement in the city, a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh said such hoardings pose a risk to the safety of citizens and should be removed, and asked municipal corporations to be “vigilant” and take punitive action.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who had sought cancellation of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections on account of extensive defacement of properties of Delhi Metro, flyovers and boundary walls of Delhi University, etc.

Manchanda sought a complete ban on the defacement of public properties caused by DUSU poll candidates.

On Tuesday, the court said that property defacement should be prevented at the university level. It asked the vice- chancellors of universities to issue circulars to all heads of departments and principals to effectively enforce guidelines on defacement framed by the Delhi High Court last year.

“What is more important is prevention and it has to come from within. It has to be handled at the university level,” the bench said.

The court said all candidates will have to give a declaration that they are aware of the penal consequences of defacement. It suggested disqualification of candidates as a deterrent .

The bench told some of the earlier candidates, who were summoned to court for defacing property in the last elections, to educate students and juniors.

The matter would be now heard on August 26.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 21:56 IST