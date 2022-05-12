Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Was trying to give a religious colour': Delhi man faces legal action for making false PCR call targeting a community
delhi news

'Was trying to give a religious colour': Delhi man faces legal action for making false PCR call targeting a community

“The caller was identified as Shiv Kumar of Jahangirpuri. He made the call without verifying facts and was trying to give a religious colour to a mischievous act by some people,” Police said.
Published on May 12, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Action was taken against a resident of Mahendra Park for allegedly making a PCR call that “targeted a community”, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said they received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. Police found that the rear windscreens of two cars had been broken and a crowd had gathered. “The caller was identified as Shiv Kumar of Jahangirpuri. He made the call without verifying facts and was trying to give a religious colour to a mischievous act by some people,” she said.

An inquiry by the police showed that the windows were broken by three “non-Muslim” boys, and legal action was taken against them.

Topics
delhi news
