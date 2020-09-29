Delhi-Meerut e-way: NHAI plans to open UP Gate to Vijay Nagar stretch by Oct 15

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:47 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expediting the work on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project and has planned to open about 10km stretch from UP Gate to Vijay Nagar by October 15. The officials said this stretch is part of DME Phase 2, which spans 19.2km from UP Gate to Dasna.

Two phases -- Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and Phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut) -- are presently under construction and have a deadline of December 2020. The two other phases -- Phase 1 (Akshardham in Delhi to UP Gate) and Phase 3 (Dasna to Hapur) are operational. The NHAI officials have planned that the 10.7km stretch of UP Gate to Vijay Nagar will be completed in another 15 days and opened to motorists.

“At present, we have four lanes on each side, which are highway lanes, and they are open to motorists. In another 15 days, we will open the six expressway lanes as well. This will considerably reducing travel time to Delhi from the Meerut side. We have some extension work pending on the river Hindon overbridge near Chhajarsi. Once this is complete, the six expressway lanes will be opened,” said Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI.

“The Phase 2 has about 17 underpasses and work on three is pending and these are located between Vijay Nagar and Dasna. With the opening of six expressway lanes from UP Gate to Vijay Nagar, the other underpasses in the stretch will also become functional,” he said.

The 10.7km stretch is important for motorists as it is close to residential and industrial sectors of Ghaziabad and Noida and the route is majorly used by daily commuters who travel to Delhi for work.

According to officials, the stretch is estimated to see movement of about 50,000 passenger car units on a daily basis.

“The second part of Phase 2 -- from Vijay Nagar to Dasna -- has ongoing work on the major flyover at Chipiyana. The other pending work is the construction of a minor bridge over a drain near Crossings Republik. This also involves the shifting of Ganga water pipeline. This work will take place when the Ganga water supply is shut in October for the annual maintenance of the Upper Ganga Canal. Once these works are complete, the second part of Phase 2 will also become operational,” Garg said.

The Phase 2 is about 84% complete while Phase 4 is about 75% complete at, NHAI officials said.

The DME is a 14-lane project with the three inner lanes on each side dedicated as an expressway between Delhi and Meerut, covering a distance of about 60km. Once complete, motorists will be able to journey between the two cities in about 30-35 minutes, which now takes about one-and-half hours.