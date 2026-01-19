₹100 cr infra push: Delhi CM launches mega development works in R.K. Puram

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched development works worth approximately ₹100 crore in the R.K. Puram Assembly constituency. CM Rekha Gupta said that the government has restarted the pension schemes that had been shut for years. (HT PHOTO)

She said that the development works in Delhi remained stalled for years as the MPs and MLAs had access to limited funds. The project launched covers road repair, renovation of community centres, open gyms and beautification of parks, the government said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “Development works worth ₹100 crore have been launched in the R.K. Puram area. Earlier, MPs and MLAs had access to limited funds, due to which local development projects remained stalled for years. However, for the first time, the Delhi government has assured all public representatives that there will be no shortage of funds for development works.”

The chief minister said that areas like R.K. Puram have a large number of jhuggi clusters, where previous governments failed to provide basic amenities. “The current government is committed to ensure a dignified life for their residents by providing permanent housing, toilets, bathing facilities, roads, drains and parks. Our government released a budget of nearly ₹700 crore to ensure development works worth ₹10 crore in each assembly constituency. The objective is to provide modern facilities equally to the poor, the middle class and the affluent alike,” she added.

Gupta said that the government has restarted the pension schemes that had been shut for years. “New ration cards are being issued, electricity is being provided to properties that had no connections, Yamuna cleaning campaign has been launched, garbage mountains are being removed, and concrete steps have been taken to reduce pollution through electric buses,” Gupta said, adding that the coming years will witness a completely transformed Delhi.