1,000 Delhi cops infected with Covid since new year

Nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have been infected by Covid-19 so far this, officials said on Monday, adding that most of them have been recovering at home, the police said on Monday.

Some senior police officers, including additional commissioner and spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal, are among those infected.

Anil Mittal, deputy spokesperson, most of the infected are quarantined at homes and are recovering. “About half a dozen personnel with co-morbidities are hospitalised,” said Mittal. No deaths this year have been reported in the force so far this year, he added.

The police said they are, however, prepared to deal with a greater surge and more hospitalisation. Eight wellness centres and two Covid care centres, in Rohini and Shahdara respectively, have been kept aside for the police.

Nodal health officers -- which comprise of deputy commissioners of police and unit heads -- are required to ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin, on a regular basis till they get fit.

“In the event of an outstation case, a video conference with the ailing person or their family members must be ensured, with regular feedback taken on the health of the ailing person,” said a statement released by the police in late December last.

Nodal health officers are also required to take stock of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, sanitisers, masks and preventive medicine and keep all such equipment prepared for use.