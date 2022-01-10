Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1,000 Delhi cops infected with Covid since new year
delhi news

1,000 Delhi cops infected with Covid since new year

Some senior police officers, including additional commissioner and spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal, are among those infected
The police said they are, however, prepared to deal with a greater surge and more hospitalisation. Eight wellness centres and two Covid care centres, in Rohini and Shahdara respectively, have been kept aside for the police. (AFP)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have been infected by Covid-19 so far this, officials said on Monday, adding that most of them have been recovering at home, the police said on Monday.

Some senior police officers, including additional commissioner and spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal, are among those infected.

Anil Mittal, deputy spokesperson, most of the infected are quarantined at homes and are recovering. “About half a dozen personnel with co-morbidities are hospitalised,” said Mittal. No deaths this year have been reported in the force so far this year, he added.

The police said they are, however, prepared to deal with a greater surge and more hospitalisation. Eight wellness centres and two Covid care centres, in Rohini and Shahdara respectively, have been kept aside for the police.

Nodal health officers -- which comprise of deputy commissioners of police and unit heads -- are required to ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin, on a regular basis till they get fit.

RELATED STORIES

“In the event of an outstation case, a video conference with the ailing person or their family members must be ensured, with regular feedback taken on the health of the ailing person,” said a statement released by the police in late December last.

Nodal health officers are also required to take stock of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, sanitisers, masks and preventive medicine and keep all such equipment prepared for use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP