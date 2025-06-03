11 arrested over cyber frauds: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that it arrested eight people during a raid which busted a fake call centre that was being run in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly to dupe people of their money on the pretext of increasing their credit card limits. The fake call centre got busted following an investigation into a complaint received on March 22 at the cyber police station of outer district. (Representational image)

The arrested people include two masterminds of the cyber fraud racket, and five women, who worked as telecallers, police said, adding that 24 mobile phones, one laptop, a tab, and registers containing records of fraudulent activities were recovered during the raid.

“Interrogation of the cybercrime racket’s arrested masterminds, Vikas Nagar alias Vicky, 28, and Kundan Singh alias Ashish, 31, revealed that using the modus operandi they had committed fraud amounting to around ₹6.5 crores over the past six to seven months. The third arrested man was identified as Divyam (single name), a 22-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, UP,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer) Sachin Sharma.

The fake call centre got busted following an investigation into a complaint received on March 22 at the cyber police station of outer district. The complainant had been duped of ₹6,177 after the fraudsters obtained his card’s details and one-time password (OTP) through malicious links and fraudulent phone calls, officers said.

“Technical investigation led investigators to the fake call centre in Noida from where the cybercrime was committed. Our team raided the call centre and arrested the two kingpins along with five female telecallers and a male associate,” the DCP added.

In a separate incident, three cyber cheats from Jharkhand were arrested by the cyber police station team of southwest district for a cyber fraud in which a resident of south Delhi’s RK Puram was allegedly duped of over ₹38,000.

The man was informed through a text message that his Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water meter was going to be disconnected since the previous month’s meter reading was not updated, the police said.

“Our team members conducted raids for a week in West Bengal’s Durgapur and Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Jamtara, Giridih and Deoghar. The arrested suspects were identified as Ravi Mandal,22, Ramesh Kumar Mandal,25, and Mahendra Kumar Mandal,27, all residents of Jharkhand. We have recovered 13 mobile phones from them,” said DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary.