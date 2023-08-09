1,130 premium DDA flats in Delhi’s Dwarka may be sold in December

1,130 premium flats constructed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 19B are nearing completion and may be put on sale by December, according to officials aware of the matter. With 11 towers, this gated society will have golf course-facing penthouses, super HIG, and HIG flats, the officials said. There will also be an additional four towers with 728 EWS flats. (Representational Image/AFP)

The luxury society will have 14 duplex penthouses, 170 super high-income group flats, and 946 high-income group (HIG) flats. With two basements, each flat will also get a parking space for two cars. While the penthouses will have four bedrooms, the super HIGs will have three rooms and a study, and the HIG flats will have three bedrooms.

While the society was expected to be ready by Diwali, the construction may take longer, officials said, adding that the flats should be ready for possession by December or January. The society is being constructed at a cost of around ₹700 crore.

Officials said that the exact prices of the flats were yet to be finalised, but one can expect the penthouse flats to be priced at ₹3.5 crore or higher — the highest price for any residential property of DDA. The HIG flats will also cost over ₹2 crore.

“We are making all efforts to get the flats ready by Diwali, but looking at the current rate of progress on site, it may be ready only by December or later. However, we may likely launch the scheme in November and ready the flats for allotment over the next couple of months. These are the costliest set of flat under DDA,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.

To be sure, some older DDA flats in south Delhi, in areas such as Vasant Kunj and Masjid Moth are costlier than the ones being constructed in Dwarka in terms of their market value.

Another official added that unlike the ongoing scheme where flats are being allotted on a “first come first served” (FCFS) basis, the Dwarka luxury flats will be allotted through draw of lots. “We are already getting several queries for these flats, and we expect that these will sell fast. So, we don’t need to offer them on an FCFS basis. There are also various luxury features that we are offering for the first time that have piqued interest in people,” said the second DDA official.

The penthouses will have terrace gardens and luxury fittings, and the society also has several commercial spaces, along with a large green space surrounded by the towers. While launching the scheme, DDA will also prepare a sample flat for the buyers, a practice that was started only during the ongoing scheme launched on June 30.

Officials said that the brickwork, shuttering, plastering, flooring, waterproofing, and stonework were nearly complete.

Some of the finishing work includes exterior painting, laying of pavement, tile work, aluminium doors and windows, fire doors, shutters, and hand railing among others.

