1,460 FIRs filed for violating night curfew restrictions in Delhi

At least 1,460 cases have been filed across the city against those who violated the night curfew that was imposed since December 27 in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 infections in the Capital.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, only the movement of essential services and government vehicles are allowed during the night curfew between 10pm and 5am.

Delhi police officers said that they registered at least 1,460 first information reports (FIR) -- under IPC section 188, which pertains to disobedience to order promulgated by public servant -- between December 27 and January 13. If convicted, the person could be sentenced to six months imprisonment, fine or both.

“Every police station has a team, which visits marketplaces in their area to check for violation of social distancing norms. At every station, an inspector rank officer is always present to monitor night curfew norms. Fines are issued to those who do not wear masks or are not ensuring social distancing norms. People are asked not to step out unless it is an emergency. Also, during the night curfew, police have issued fines to at least 4,133 persons. We file an FIR in cases where people are endangering lives of everyone by not ensuring social distancing at their premises. Cases are mostly registered against shopkeepers or eatery owners,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, at least 1,700 Covid-19 infections were reported among Delhi Police personnel. In the backdrop of rising infections, Delhi Police began a special drive to get its personnel inoculated with a booster dose. At least 791 personnel have been inoculated in the last two days under the drive, officials said.

Like health workers, police personnel also come under the category of frontline workers.