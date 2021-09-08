149 cement mixer trucks fined by traffic police for dirt-covered number plates

The Delhi traffic police has fined 149 cement mixer trucks for plying with dirty or obscured number plates to avoid prosecution for traffic violations, senior officers said on Wednesday. The fines came during a special drive that is being carried out across the city since the past 10 days, especially in areas where construction work in on-going, the officers said.

They said the owners and drivers of the concrete mixer trucks “deliberately” kept the number plates dirty so that the registration number is not captured on cameras installed across the city to detect violations such as red light jumping or speeding. Dirty plates also helped them evade identification in case of any hit-and-run accident, the officers said.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) Muktesh Chander said there have been several accidents involving concrete mixer trucks. Data on the exact number of accidents caused by such trucks is not immediately available, Chander said. On December 27, 2020, a 55-year-old man was killed and six others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling, rammed a parked cement mixer truck at Nehru Place flyover in south-east Delhi.

The special drive to prosecute cement mixer trucks having obscure or dirty number plates began on August 28 after Chander spotted one such vehicle violating traffic rules while he was on field duty near Ashram Chowk.

“When the truck was stopped, its rear registration plate was not visible. It took us at least 10 minutes to remove the concrete residue from the plate. As more such violations were found, we decided to launch a special drive to prosecute such trucks,” said the special commissioner.

According to traffic rules, a vehicle is fined ₹5,000 for faulty or dirty registration plates in the first instance. A second violation will entail a fine of ₹10,000, he said.

A traffic police officer said for the first two-three days of the drive, 20 to 30 such vehicles were fined but the number started decreasing as the drive progressed. “The prosecutions have had a marked effect as we now come across cement mixer trucks with the entire body crusted over concrete residue, but shiny number plates,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Chander used his Twitter handle to post photographs of the impact the drive has had. He said soon, the drive will cover other vehicles too that carry building construction material.