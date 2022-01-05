160 doctors across Delhi test positive for Covid-19

At least 160 junior doctors across five Covid-19 hospitals in the national capital have either tested positive for Covid-19 or are suspected to have been infected over the last few days, the administration of these hospitals confirmed on Tuesday.

According to information from resident doctors’ associations of various hospitals in Delhi, over the last week, several doctors, especially resident doctors and interns who have been interacting with Covid patients, have contracted the infection or are in isolation, awaiting their test results.

At least 65 junior doctors tested positive for Covid at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over the last few days and at least 49 doctors tested positive at Safdarjung Hospital.

Of the 49, 26 were infected over the last 24 hours.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 15 doctors tested positive, at Hindu Rao 20 tested positive and at Ambedkar Hospital, eight doctors tested positive over the last week.

“Since junior doctors are interacting more with the patients, the chances of them getting infected are also higher. All doctors here who are showing symptoms have isolated themselves,” said Dr Amit Malviya from AIIMS resident doctors’ association.

Meanwhile, AIIMS issued an order on Tuesday cancelling the remaining winter vacation for its faculty.

Doctors have been asked to join duty immediately as the number of Covid-19 cases is seeing a surge. Delhi recorded 5481 cases on Tuesday.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said that over the last few days, 187 reports of genome sequencing have been released--of these, 152 people tested positive for the Omicron variant.

“Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi; around 81% of cases in Delhi are of the Omicron variant. The people arriving at Delhi Airport coming from abroad are being tested and are being sent to isolation facilities if tested positive and are being treated accordingly,” said Jain.

The minister said that the government has made adequate arrangements to handle the surge in cases.

“There is no need to panic. The best way to stop coronavirus is to wear a mask at all times and follow all the Covid appropriate protocol at all times,” he said.

