16-yr-old stabs minor cousin over cigarette

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 16 -year-old cousin over a cigarette, in east Delhi’s Mandawali area late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The victim was stabbed allegedly with a shard of glass in front of his grandmother. (AFP)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said the victim was brought dead to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital around midnight.

“He had sustained a deep wound under his left arm, believed to have been inflicted with a piece of broken glass,” Dhania said.

Both the cousins lived in Subzi Mandi area of Mandawali, and worked as waste pickers. Police have apprehended the accused.

On Saturday night, around midnight, the two were sharing a cigarette near their house when an argument broke out who will smoke more, a police officer aware of the matter said.

“The argument turned violent. In a fit of rage, the accused picked up a sharp glass piece from the garbage and stabbed his cousin,” the officer said, citing the statement of the accused.

Their grandmother witnessed the stabbing as she was sitting nearby. She alerted the family after which the victim was taken to a city hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The victim’s elder sister, who took him to the hospital, told police about the identity of the accused. Soon after, he was apprehended during a routine night patrol by the Preet Vihar police.

“He was moving suspiciously when stopped for questioning. He eventually confessed to the crime,” Dhania said.

A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Mandawali police station. The juvenile has been handed over to a child welfare committee.

Initial inquiry revealed that the cousins also had a personal feud. Police said the juvenile has had run-ins with the victim in the past. “It’s a tragic reminder of how unresolved tensions among children can spiral into irreversible consequences,” said Dhania.“Even minor disputes, if left unaddressed, can escalate into serious confrontations. We appeal to communities to encourage dialogue and seek timely intervention from elders or authorities.”