17 flying squads will monitor pollution curbs: Centre in SC

The Union government on Friday responded to the 24-hour deadline set by the Supreme Court on Thursday for creating an “urgent” mechanism to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and constituted an enforcement task force and 17 flying squads to implement pollution control measures through surprise checks, inspection and closure of polluting units, besides announcing criminal prosecution and imposition of fines on violators.

On Thursday, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, observed that the top court could set up a task force itself since “nothing is really happening to control pollution” and “all authorities have failed”.

“We expect a serious, serious action or we will pass orders. We give you 24 hours to come out with a plan of action,” the bench, which also comprised justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, told solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

Hours later, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, held an emergency meeting in the wake of the Supreme Court’s deadline. The decisions taken in the meeting were presented before the bench on Friday in the form of an affidavit.

Reading out from the affidavit, S-G Mehta informed the court that a five-member enforcement task force, led by CAQM chairperson MM Kutty, has been set up under the statutory powers of the commission. Flying squads are led by the officers of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Mehta added that 17 flying squads have been constituted so far to make surprise visits, periodical incognito checking and inspections. “The number of flying squads will be increased to 40 within 24 hours. These squads will report to the enforcement task force everyday at 6pm in daily meetings. Based on their reports, the task force shall pass orders of preventive, corrective and punitive actions such as financial penalty and criminal prosecution as prescribed by the law.”

He further said that any dereliction in duty by any of the members of the flying squad or the implementing agency will also attract disciplinary proceedings.

Another important decision, Mehta said, pertained to cutting down industrial pollution by restricting the operation of all units not running on PNG or other cleaner fuels up to eight hours a day during the week and closure on weekends.

“Operation of thermal power plants within 300 kilometres radius of Delhi shall continue to be regulated in terms of Commission’s order on November 30 whereby, only 5 out of 11 thermal power plants, have been permitted to schedule their operations and rest have been directed to remain inoperative till at least December 15.”

At this point, the bench asked the S-G to consider moving to alternate power sources once thermal power plants are switched off.

“We are not issuing any direction or anything today. You give it a thought....In the long term, you have to think of phasing them (thermal power plants) out completely,” the bench told Mehta.

The national capital has been in the grip of hazardous pollution for over a month now, compelling the Supreme Court to regularly monitor the issue. This was the worst November for Delhi in terms of the average air quality index (AQI). While pollution till mid-November was driven significantly by smoke from farm fires in upwind states, the poor air quality since, and especially in the past week has been caused by local emissions and meteorological factors.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the 17-year-old petitioner, Aditya Dubey, complained that the latest affidavit is just “eyewash” and the authorities should be questioned why the solar power plants have not come up in the national capital if they were really serious about the issue.

“We mentioned that to the S-G just now... This is not an adversarial litigation. Something has been done. Whatever you asked for yesterday, they have started that too. Mr Singh, we are not closing the proceedings. We are going to monitor it...we are nudging the government,” responded the bench.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, expressed his concerns about the directive issued by CAQM to restrict the number of hours an industrial unit could work if it is not running on PNG or other clean fuels. He said that the condition is too stringent for the sugarcane industry and would create huge losses to them since this is the sugarcane crushing season. Kumar requested the bench to suspend the operation of this order for at least two weeks to enable him come back with specific details on location and number of the industrial units coming under the ambit of CAQM order.

The bench, however, asked Kumar to approach the Commission with his grievances. “All NCR states are members of the Commission. You go to them with your grievances if you want an exemption or suspension of this order.”.

As Kumar said that UP is a downwind state and the air quality is affected due to wind from Pakistan, the bench replied in a lighter vein: “Do you want us to ban industries in Pakistan?”

The court then passed a brief order, recording its satisfaction over the steps taken by the Centre and CAQM. “For the time being, in view of the measures taken by the government of India and the notification issued by CAQM dated December 2, we direct the governments of India and Delhi to implement the measures therein,” stated the court order, fixing the next hearing on December 10.

The affidavit submitted in the court further said that CAQM has ordered that all schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only on-line mode of education except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practicals.

“Entry of trucks in Delhi shall not permitted, except for CNG and electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities,” it added.

Entry of vehicles from other states to the national capital will also be regulated more strictly now. At 124 entry points to Delhi, the concerned state government will ensure deployment of teams from the road transport department along with police personnel at every border entry point for 24 hours, in rotation, directed the commission. These teams shall be responsible to stop entry of trucks as well as check other vehicles.

On Thursday, the apex court rued lack of effective mechanism for implementing the pollution control measures. It also questioned the efficacy of CAQM, asking whether the Commission has any power to enforce its directives or if its remit is confined to only issuing directions.