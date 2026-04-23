17-year-old runaway from Bulandshahr raped by auto driver in Delhi

New Delhi

The victim was allegedly drugged and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in a park in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Saturday, police said. (Representative photo)

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A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, who was upset with her family members and came to Delhi last Friday, was allegedly drugged and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in a park in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Saturday, police said. After the rape, the driver dumped the unconscious girl on a roadside and fled to his home town in Motihari of Bihar, from where he was arrested on Monday, the police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Raj Kumar, 23, who lived in a rented accommodation at Milan Vihar near Wazirabad. They are checking his antecedents to ascertain if he has a criminal history. He was booked under sections 76 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said that the girl arrived in Delhi at the Anand Vihar bus stop, where she met a woman, who assured to help her find work. “She accompanied the woman to India Gate but later refused to work with her. While returning from India Gate, she met the auto-rickshaw driver, who told her that he would drop her at her relative’s house,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said that the girl arrived in Delhi at the Anand Vihar bus stop, where she met a woman, who assured to help her find work. “She accompanied the woman to India Gate but later refused to work with her. While returning from India Gate, she met the auto-rickshaw driver, who told her that he would drop her at her relative’s house,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The girl got into the vehicle as it was raining and she was feeling cold, police quoted her saying in her statement. She reportedly lost consciousness after consuming a medicine the accused gave her and vaguely recollected the driver and another person in her company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl got into the vehicle as it was raining and she was feeling cold, police quoted her saying in her statement. She reportedly lost consciousness after consuming a medicine the accused gave her and vaguely recollected the driver and another person in her company. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A second senior police officer said, “We contacted her father, who confirmed that she left home around 10am on Friday. The father claimed that his daughter had been suffering from a mental illness for the past five to six years and she received treatment at various hospitals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second senior police officer said, “We contacted her father, who confirmed that she left home around 10am on Friday. The father claimed that his daughter had been suffering from a mental illness for the past five to six years and she received treatment at various hospitals.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that through CCTV footage and technical as well as field investigation, investigators identified the accused, tracked him to his home town and arrested him from a relative’s residence.

Police said that upon receiving information, they had taken the girl to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, and a medical examination confirmed rape.

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