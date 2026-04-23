...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

17-year-old runaway from Bulandshahr raped by auto driver in Delhi

New DelhiA 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, who was upset with her family members and came to Delhi last Friday, was allegedly drugged and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in a park in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Saturday, police said

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

New Delhi

The victim was allegedly drugged and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in a park in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Saturday, police said. (Representative photo)

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, who was upset with her family members and came to Delhi last Friday, was allegedly drugged and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in a park in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Saturday, police said. After the rape, the driver dumped the unconscious girl on a roadside and fled to his home town in Motihari of Bihar, from where he was arrested on Monday, the police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Raj Kumar, 23, who lived in a rented accommodation at Milan Vihar near Wazirabad. They are checking his antecedents to ascertain if he has a criminal history. He was booked under sections 76 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said that through CCTV footage and technical as well as field investigation, investigators identified the accused, tracked him to his home town and arrested him from a relative’s residence.

Police said that upon receiving information, they had taken the girl to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, and a medical examination confirmed rape.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / 17-year-old runaway from Bulandshahr raped by auto driver in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.