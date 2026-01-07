An 18-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after they were stabbed by a group of men in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that three accused have been arrested. 18-yr-old stabbed to death in NE Delhi, 3 held

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the Welcome police station received a call around 10pm on Monday reporting a stabbing near Kuda Khatta in the Pili Mitti area. A police team rushed to the spot and found two men with stab injuries. Both were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where one of them, identified as Mohammad Arman, 18, was declared dead during treatment.

The second victim, Altaf Ali, also 18, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be stable.

Investigators said preliminary inquiry suggested that the attack took place over an “old dispute” between two groups, though details of the dispute were still being verified. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and attempt to murder, along with provisions of the Arms Act, was registered at the Welcome police station.

On Tuesday, the DCP said, investigators identified three suspects as Suhail alias Jaddu, Ilman, and Rizwan alias Kida – all in their 20s – and arrested them following raids. “During the interrogation, the trio disclosed that they had an old dispute with the deceased and the injured victim. Further investigation in the case is ongoing,” added Mishra.