2 arrested after fake engine oil factory busted in Ghazipur

Police on Sunday said they had busted a counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit operating in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, recovering more than 700 litres of duplicate engine oil. At least two men who had allegedly been supplying the substandard oil across the city for over a year were also arrested. A senior police officer said the scale of the operation pointed to a well-organised racket.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar Chhabra (52) and Kuldeep Singh (52), were arrested on Thursday following a raid at a godown in Gadholi village. Police said the duo was repackaging low-grade oil into bottles bearing labels of popular brands such as Castrol, Yamaha, Hero and Bajaj, and selling it at cheaper rates in different markets.

A senior police officer said the scale of the operation pointed to a well-organised racket. “Around 700 litres of counterfeit engine oil, along with bottles, stickers, sealing machinery and other equipment, were recovered from the spot,” said DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar.

According to investigators, the accused used more than 550 empty branded bottles and packaging material to pass off the duplicate oil as genuine products. The oil was allegedly sourced cheaply, processed at the unit, and then distributed to unsuspecting customers through local supply channels.

Police said the racket had been operational for over a year, during which the accused supplied counterfeit oil at lower prices to attract buyers. “They were engaged in the supply and distribution of duplicate engine oil under the names of reputed brands. Efforts are underway to identify the entire supply chain,” Kumar said.

The raid was carried out on Thursday after specific inputs were received by the Crime Branch team. Apart from the oil, officers seized a drum, funnels, filter meshes, buckets, mugs, barcode coupons and a bottle sealing machine used in the packaging process.

During preliminary questioning, Chhabra told police he had earlier run a garments business in Haryana which shut down during the Covid period. He later moved to Delhi and allegedly got involved in the counterfeit oil trade in 2022. Singh, a former truck driver who quit due to health issues, is said to have joined him around a year ago.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Copyright Act, and further investigation is underway to trace distributors and buyers linked to the racket.