2 arrested after gunfight in south Delhi DDA park for stabbing US man

Two 20-year-old men, who allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old US national for resisting their bid to snatch his Indian friend’s iPhone, were arrested after a shoot-out at DDA Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place in south Delhi early Sunday morning, police said. The spot in the park where the exchange of fire took place on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

They exchanged six rounds of fire and both the accused were shot in their right leg, police said, adding that two officers were also shot but were unhurt due to their bulletproof vests. The victim, US national Aradome Bela Khan, underwent treatment in a hospital and is out of danger, police said.

“We received a complaint early Thursday morning from a private hospital in New Friends Colony. Khan was admitted there with injuries after being attacked in the forearm with a knife by two men. Khan’s Indian friend later shifted him to a higher medical facility in Sarita Vihar. So we went to the hospital and met the woman,” said Hemant Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police.

The woman, who is a resident of Jamia Nagar in south Delhi, told police that she met Khan when they both studied at a private university in Pune, Maharashtra. She met Khan again in the US when she did an internship there. Khan arrived in India on June 20 to meet her and checked into a hotel in East of Kailash, police said. At 11.50pm on Wednesday, she was walking with Khan from Nehru Place to his hotel and on the way they passed through the DDA Astha Kunj Park. Two men and a woman waylaid them, and one of the men put a knife to Khan’s neck and threatened to kill him if he and the woman did not hand over their cash and other valuables, said police.

“Khan was trained in physical combat and fought off the two robbers but suffered deep cuts in his forearm. When the woman tried to rescue him, the two men snatched her iPhone and fled with their woman accomplice. The woman rushed the Khan to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now out of danger,” the officer said.

Police registered a case of armed robbery and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon at the Amar Colony police station. The accused were identified as Jatin alias Mogli and Akshay Baithini through technical surveillance and human intelligence, police said.

On Sunday at 1.30am, inspector Rajender Singh Dagar received information that the two accused would be near the park. Police laid a trap near the entry-exit gate. At 5.10 am, police spotted the two accused and asked them to surrender. However, the two fired three bullets at the police party, police said.

“Inspector Dagar and head constable Mahender Shekhawat were each shot once in their bulletproof vest. In response they shot the accused once in their right legs and arrested them.Two firearms with three live rounds were recovered from the accused,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Aishwarya Sharma.

Jatin was previously involved in two cases of assault with sharp weapons and armed robbery while Baithini was a first-timer, police said.