2 BSF personnel killed, 3 others injured after ambulance overturns in NE Delhi

New Delhi: Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and at least three others injured after an ambulance that was carrying them to a hospital in Shahdara overturned in Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the BSF’s ambulance was carrying the personnel to a hospital in Shahdara around 8.30am, when the vehicle overturned while trying to save a man who was crossing the road in Shastri Park. Locals rushed the five personnel to GTB and JPN hospitals.

The dead BSF personnel were identified as Yashvir Malik, 51, and Manoj Paswan,31. Malik was declared brought dead at JPN hospital while Paswan died at GTB hospital, the officer said.

They were posted to BSF’s 165 battalion in Sector 26, Rohini. Malik, who belonged to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was a head constable, and Paswan, from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, was a constable. The injured personnel KS Gupta, Praveen (known by his first name), and Arun Kumar were discharged after treatment.

A case was registered at the Shastri Park police station and the bodies of the dead personnel were handed over to their families after an autopsy.