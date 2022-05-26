2 Gogi gang members nabbed, 2 guns seized

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two alleged members of the gang that was led by slain gangster Jitender Gogi, and recovered two guns and 20 live cartridges from them, and added that the two allegedly planned to kill the father of Neeraj Bawana -- dreaded gangster and one of Gogi’s rivals.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors. Yadav said, during questioning the two juvenile delinquents told the police that they were asked to avenge the killing of one Brahm Prakash, father of Kallu Khera alias Kapil who is a member of the Gogi gang. They said Prakash was killed on May 7 allegedly by members of Bawana’s gang, and senior members of their group told them to kill latter’s father.

Gogi was shot dead by members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang inside Rohini district court in September last year. According to investigators, Tajpuriya gang has links with the gang run by jailed gangster Bawana.

The investigators also said that Prakash’s murder also marked a departure from the normal practice by waring ganglords in which family members were not targeted.

“Gangs of Bawana, Tajpuriya and Parvesh Mann collaborated to kill Prakash. Two of the alleged killers were arrested... While investigating the case, the police came to know that Kapil’s friends in the gang were planning to avenge Prakash’s killing,” the DCP said.