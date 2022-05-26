2 Gogi gang members nabbed, 2 guns seized
- Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two alleged members of the gang that was led by slain gangster Jitender Gogi, and recovered two guns and 20 live cartridges from them, and added that the two allegedly planned to kill the father of Neeraj Bawana -- dreaded gangster and one of Gogi’s rivals.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors. Yadav said, during questioning the two juvenile delinquents told the police that they were asked to avenge the killing of one Brahm Prakash, father of Kallu Khera alias Kapil who is a member of the Gogi gang. They said Prakash was killed on May 7 allegedly by members of Bawana’s gang, and senior members of their group told them to kill latter’s father.
Gogi was shot dead by members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang inside Rohini district court in September last year. According to investigators, Tajpuriya gang has links with the gang run by jailed gangster Bawana.
The investigators also said that Prakash’s murder also marked a departure from the normal practice by waring ganglords in which family members were not targeted.
“Gangs of Bawana, Tajpuriya and Parvesh Mann collaborated to kill Prakash. Two of the alleged killers were arrested... While investigating the case, the police came to know that Kapil’s friends in the gang were planning to avenge Prakash’s killing,” the DCP said.
Protests erupt in Srinagar’s Maisuma
Clashes erupted between supporters of Yasin Malik and security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday after a Delhi court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist leader to life imprisonment in a 2017 terror funding case. Protests against the court's verdict erupted in Maisuma – Malik's native place, a short distance from Lal Chowk – as his supporters and relatives arrived at his house and shouted slogans demanding his release.
Himachal: Pratibha, Vikramaditya get bigger roles in PCC expansion
In the new team, the Shimla district, particularly Rohru and Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly segments, has got more share than the other 66 assembly segments. Of the 41 newly appointed secretaries, seven are from the Rohru assembly segment and they all owe allegiance to Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh and her legislator son Vikramaditya Singh, while of the 13 general secretaries, five are from Shimla district alone. Former councillor Mahender Chauhan has also been appointed as vice-president.
Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material. “In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity... You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial,” the bench said.
Himachal’s tribal districts take lead in booster dose vaccination
In the other tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, 64% eligible population has been administered the precautionary dose . Chamba has achieved 34% coverage and Kullu around 37%. In Himachal, more than 8 lakh people were eligible for the booster shot as on May 24. Since the launch of the booster dose drive in January, 3, 15,734 precautionary doses have been administered in the state which is 40% of eligible population.
Delhi: Evening driving tests at 3 tracks in city
For now, the evening driving test facility will be available at the automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The night driving test will be held in slots between 5pm and 7pm and 45 appointments will be available daily at each of the three tracks.
