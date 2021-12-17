2 snatchers drag woman on road for 150 metres at Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was injured after two men on a scooter dragged her on the road for nearly 150 metres while trying to snatch her phone at a busy street in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Thursday evening. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras, and the footage was shared on the social media.

The woman, who works as a nursing attendant with a private hospital, was admitted to a nearby hospital from where she was discharged after medical attention later in the night.

A case was registered in connection with the snatching incident and teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

“We have got some clues about the suspects. The information received so far is being developed. The suspects will be caught soon,” said the DCP.

Police said the snatching incident took place around 5.30 pm and it came to their notice around 7.30 pm. The nursing attendant was returning home after finishing her day’s duty at a nearby hospital when the scooter-borne snatchers targeted her.

She was walking on the roadside when the pillion rider tried to snatch her phone. The woman caught the pillion rider by his jacket. The man who was riding the scooter accelerated the vehicle in a bid to escape from the incident spot. However, the woman did not lose her grip and fell on the road due to the sudden jerk. The snatchers continued riding the scooter at a high speed because of which the woman was dragged on the road.

The snatchers took the wrong carriageway after crossing the road intersection, where they had snatched the woman’s phone. The CCTV footage shows that the woman lost her grip on the wrong carriageway and fell on the road just next to a four-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction. She could have suffered serious injuries or was run over by the four-wheeler had she fallen in front of it. The snatchers managed to flee. Some passersby helped the injured woman and admitted her to the hospital, the police said.