2 weeks after Omicron hit Delhi, fewer than 3% Covid hospital beds occupied

Fewer than 3% of the 21,518 beds in hospitals earmarked for Covid patients are currently occupied, leaving over 97% beds vacant even after more over two weeks of Omicron invasion in the Capital. For a city reeling under multiple travel and economic curbs imposed to contain rapid Covid spread, the negligible hospital beds occupancy as of December 28 is a major relief. It underlines that the variant appears to be in line with global trends that it is more transmissible but less virulent, and that the variant of concern (VOC) does not crowd hospitals like the Delta variant did.

Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the Delhi government’s largest hospital, said most of the Omicron positive patients test negative for Covid within a week, while those infected with Delta variant took around 11 days to turn negative. “Almost all the Covid-positive cases admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital did not have any symptoms and recovered very fast,” Kumar said.

A Delhi government official said that the faster recovery rate, and lower requirement for hospital treatment or oxygen suggests that the bed occupancy is likely to remain low even if the current level of spike in Covid cases continues for weeks.

As of December 28, only 2.92% of thededicated normal beds and 3% oxygenated beds are occupied, while ICU occupancy is only 0.97%, and only 1% of ventilators are being used.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital, said, “Although the Omicron variant is highly transmissible is mild in nature. Therefore, it is unlikely to have high hospital admission rate in India. Another reason of the lower health impact of Omicron is the high percentage of infection during previous waves. People with positive RT-PCR tests but with mild symptoms should not rush to hospital, be calm, and manage with home isolation, as suggested by the government,” said Dr Kishore.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to people not to panic because Omicron variant is highly transmissible, but extremely mild with fewer hospitalisations and casualties.

The government is also strengthening the home isolation model to deal with the spike in cases. Under the home isolation system, as soon as someone tests positive, they will get a phone call from the government.

“They’ll be told that the authorities will be in constant touch, and provide all the help you need. Then, a team from the Delhi government will visit their house and give them a Covid kit with all required items, including an oximeter. From then on, doctors will counsel them every day till they get cured. Whatever agencies that are needed to be on-boarded for this whole arrangement will be employed within a couple of days. I have given strict orders to get this done. We are taking radical steps to take care of the situation. Till now our home visit capacity was around 1,000 cases a day. We are now escalating it to 1 lakh a day,” Kejriwal said on December 23.