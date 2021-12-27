2021 #TheYearThatWas: A sweet revenge, and how Delhiites made up for lost time

Stay home, stay safe... mask up... lockdown... Memories of March 2020 — when Delhi came to a standstill — were still fresh in the minds of people when the second wave crept up on them, earlier this year. However, as the number of cases plummetted in the latter half of the year, Delhiites decided enough was enough. For many, 2021 was all about physical shopping sprees, eating out, partying and spending their days outdoor, revelling in the city, with a vengeance, to overcome fear.

Revenge Shopping

People who stepped out after the second wave, went overboard. So much so that soon markets were flooded with shoppers. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT (For representational purposes only))

“Online shopping me maza kahan hain, jab aap bahaar jaake khareed sakte ho,” says Surbhi Verma, a homemaker from Malviya Nagar. While she shopped from e-commerce websites for her newborn son during the lockdown, she shares she felt relieved to shop physically from the markets and malls once the curbs were relaxed. “We were completely indoors during the lockdown months as my son was very young and we didn’t want to take a chance. But once the cases reduced, we started stepping out and it was fun, especially during the festivities. The whole process of getting ready to step out, bargaining with sellers, talking to other people and exploring the market was an experience I had missed. However, now with the new variant, we have stopped taking our son out. It’s difficult to resist the urge to go out with the year end waali feeling but we’ve to be careful!” says Verma.

Revenge Eating Out!

Restaurants recorded phenomenal footfall once Covid cases came down in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

While ordering in food is a practice no one would ever want to give up, Delhiites realised the value of getting together with friends and family to eat at restaurants during the lockdown. The result? Booked out eateries for most of the latter half of 2021! “The footfall was phenomenal. We had people calling to make reservations for dates that were weeks away. Many of them wanted to make bookings in advance to avoid rush and follow safety protocols. People are learning to live in the new normal,” says Varun Puri, who owns multiple restaurants in the city.

Kriti Singhal, who owns a youth forum in Pitampura, shares, “The second wave resulted in a lot of fear but we wanted mental peace after a while. We realised that we needed to break this fear cycle. We just need to be cautious.”

Revenge travelling in the city!

After being confined to their houses for the longest time, Delhiites made sure to make the most of the outdoors by going for picnics throughout 2021. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

While the malls and markets in the city saw an increase in footfall, Delhiites also made the most of heritage walks and explored iconic places in the city. “We were having to turn people back”, says Ramit Mitra from Delhi By Foot, and continues, “We are not going beyond 18-20 people per group but often people request us to take them along in a particular group. Our groups were completely booked.”

Sunny Kumar Maurya, an IT professional from Mehrauli shares, “I really like going out to monuments and other iconic places in the city. I really missed those in the lockdown. I was going to these spots regularly with my family and friends. But, now I’m planning to visit alone to take no risks and stay safe.”

Revenge partying!

Party planners in the city say that people wanted to throw fancier parties with longer guest lists. (Photo: Manoj Verma/ HT (For representational purposes only))

Delhi has been partying. And how! “Suddenly after the lockdown was lifted, people just went crazy planning get-togethers and socialising. Almost all my clients were calling us up, saying that for two years they couldn’t celebrate their children’s birthdays, and now that things were better, they wanted to do something. Parties started with 20 odd people and soon the guest lists, even for small parties, crossed 50. All ages became milestone celebrations for people and they wanted big parties — be it for anniversaries, birthdays. At one point, we were doing more parties than we have ever... subah bhi function and shaam ko bhi! It was crazy,” shares Swati Chirpal, a party planner, recalling how Delhiites were trying to get a feel of their long-lost normalcy, before the news of the Omicron variant started to spread.

