22-yr-old BSF constable arrested for armed robbery in east Delhi

A 22-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable was arrested in a case of armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Farsh Bazar in east Delhi last month, police said on Wednesday. Gaurav Yadav had robbed the owner of four gold bracelets worth around ₹7 lakh at gunpoint. Interrogation led to the recovery of two stolen bracelets and Yadav’s bank account in which he had deposited ₹2 lakh after selling the other two bracelets, the police said. The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) database scanning revealed that the suspect was a BSF constable. (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that on June 19, the Farsh Bazar police station received a call about an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in the Chhota Bazar area.In a case of daylight robbery, the police learnt that a person showed a pistol and took away four gold bracelets and fled on foot afterwards. A case of robbery was registered and investigation was taken up by multiple teams.

As part of the investigation, several CCTV cameras around the crime scene and routes taken by the suspect were scanned. It was learnt that the suspect had fled to Meerut, Lucknow and finally to his hometown Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh in different trains.

“Yadav revealed that he joined the central armed police force in 2023 and completed his training in May 2025. He developed an addiction to online gambling and lost a significant amount of money. His leave was sanctioned on June 18 to visit his home, however, before leaving, Yadav decided to commit a robbery. He bought a toy gun from a Delhi market and went to the jewellery shop to execute the robbery,” added DCP Gautam.

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) database scanning revealed that the suspect was a BSF constable. A raid was conducted at his residence in Shivpuri and he was arrested on Monday, said the DCP.