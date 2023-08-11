Over 20 school kids fall ill in Delhi after gas leakage in nearby railway tracks

As many as 24 children studying in a school in West Delhi were hospitalised on Friday after a gas leakage was reported from nearby railway tracks, officials said. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. (Representative file image)

“An unfortunate instance of hospitalisation of 24 school students from MCD school in Naraina has been reported. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. 15 students have been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital while nine students are at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. A team of doctors from the health department of MCD along with officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation”, an MCD official said.

Vichitra Veer, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said that a PCR call was received about children vomiting in Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya school.

Also Read:Fire breaks out after gas leak from Andhra borewell, say officials

“The police immediately reached the spot, where it was found that several children were not feeling well. They were immediately shifted to the Acharya Bhikshu and RML hospitals respectively,” he said.

“According to latest updates from the hospital, all of them are now doing fine,” he said.

During the initial enquiry, some foul smell filled some of the classrooms, due to which children vomited, he said.

“However, most of the children had taken their lunch a few minutes earlier. The smell has subsided now, but we have got the classrooms vacated as a precautionary measure,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON