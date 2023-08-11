Home / Cities / Delhi News / Over 20 school kids fall ill in Delhi after gas leakage in nearby railway tracks

Over 20 school kids fall ill in Delhi after gas leakage in nearby railway tracks

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2023 02:38 PM IST

A team of doctors from the health department of MCD along with officials of the education department are also present at the hospital where the children are admitted, to monitor the situation

As many as 24 children studying in a school in West Delhi were hospitalised on Friday after a gas leakage was reported from nearby railway tracks, officials said.

The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. (Representative file image)
The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. (Representative file image)

“An unfortunate instance of hospitalisation of 24 school students from MCD school in Naraina has been reported. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. 15 students have been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital while nine students are at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. A team of doctors from the health department of MCD along with officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation”, an MCD official said.

Vichitra Veer, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said that a PCR call was received about children vomiting in Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya school.

Also Read:Fire breaks out after gas leak from Andhra borewell, say officials

“The police immediately reached the spot, where it was found that several children were not feeling well. They were immediately shifted to the Acharya Bhikshu and RML hospitals respectively,” he said.

“According to latest updates from the hospital, all of them are now doing fine,” he said.

During the initial enquiry, some foul smell filled some of the classrooms, due to which children vomited, he said.

“However, most of the children had taken their lunch a few minutes earlier. The smell has subsided now, but we have got the classrooms vacated as a precautionary measure,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out