24-year-old woman found dead inside friend’s house in north Delhi

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a friend’s house in north Delhi’s Burari, with police suspecting the hand of the latter’s husband, who is absconding, behind the crime.

Police said they received a PCR call about a woman found dead in a house in B-Block of Burari’s Kaushik Enclave around 8pm on Friday.

The victim, identified as Priyanka Saha, was found dead by her friend Priyanka Bisht, when she reached her house in the evening, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Khalsi.

According to a senior police official, Saha’s mother told the cops that her daughter had received a call on Friday afternoon from Bisht’s husband, Aman. After the call, police said, Saha told her mother that she was going to Aman’s home to help him buy a saree for his wife. Her body was found later in the day by Bisht.

Police said prima facie it seems like the victim was strangled but added that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Saha was due to get married next month, her family told police.

“As facts came up, we registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Burari police station and an investigation is underway. Aman is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him,” said DCP Kalsi.

In a separate case, a 20-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Rohini’s Prem Nagar.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said they received a PCR call about the death of the woman, identified as Aashipa (20), on Friday. “On spot inspection, the woman was found lying on the floor and no injury marks were apparently visible on the body. Based on circumstances, inquest proceedings have been carried out and the place of incident was photographed by the crime team as well as FSL team of Rohini district. So far no foul play has been found and the area SDM has also been informed,” said the DCP.

