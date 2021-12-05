25 commercial spaces sealed in EDMC crackdown on property tax defaulters

New Delhi: Intensifying its action against property tax defaulters, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has sealed 25 commercial properties and issued show cause notices to another 12 commercial units over pending taxes.

A senior official from the joint accessor and collector department of the civic body said they have already conducted a survey and prepared a list of habitual tax defaulters in the commercial category, adding that the drive will continue in the coming days.

“It has come to notice through the survey that a large number of commercial property holders such as banquet halls, baraat ghars, hotels etc. have not paid their property tax. In view of this, a drive has been launched against the defaulter commercial property holders. The action during the first week has been taken in areas surrounding Sonia Vihar,” said the official.

According to the official statement issued by the civic body, 170 warning letters have also been issued under section 123 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act against property tax defaulters.

EDMC spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said that during the last one week, EDMC has received ₹8 crore as property tax. The official data from EDMC shows that during the current financial year, the corporation has received only about ₹127 crore of the ₹350 crore target it had set for itself.

“We are hoping to cross the ₹200 crore mark by December end. A large number tax payers choose to file their returns in the last months of the financial year, around February-March. The current drive will focus on commercial properties which are spread over an area of more than 1500sq ft,” said Gupta.

Noting that the financial situation of the civic body is not good, EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal appealed to the traders and large property owners to pay their share of taxes. “Property tax and conversion charge are the biggest internal revenue sources for the East MCD and we are not at all targeting those properties which haven’t paid their taxes for just one year. These units have tax payments pending from 5-15 years. We do not want to seal properties but people should come forward to submit their fair share,” he said.

While delivering the annual budget on November 26, 2021, commissioner Vikas Anand had also stated that the EDMC is going through a financial crisis which was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extent of the financial stress in the civic body can be gauged from the fact that over 80% of EDMC’s expenditure is spent on staff salaries. Moreover, the civic body derives over 59% of its revenue from grants and allocations by the state government.