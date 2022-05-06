3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area on Wednesday night.
A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run. All are aged between 19 and 21 years and are residents of Welcome, the officer said.
Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Wednesday around 10pm, the police control room received a call regarding a skirmish between people of two different communities near Photo Chowk, under the Welcome police station jurisdiction. “A police team reached the spot and extra force was also mobilised. Preliminary inquiry revealed that quarrel took place between youngsters playing in a park nearby,” he said.
Residents said youngsters -- both Hindus and Muslims -- gamble and drink in the park and on Wednesday night, a fight broke out over a gambling loss. “They started fighting and soon other locals took sides and a bit of stone pelting took place. Because two communities were involved, someone called police and said a communal clash has take place,” said Haji Rais Ahmed, a residents’ welfare association member.
“The elders of the area intervened and played an important role in pacifying the situation. The situation is currently peaceful and under control,” DCP Sain said.
-
Delhi: Minor cousin apprehended for drowning infant in tank
Two days after the body of an eight-month-old boy was found in a water tank on the roof of a three-storey building in east Delhi's Dallupura, police on Thursday said they have apprehended the victim's 13-year-old cousin.
-
Can’t force parents to buy expensive books, uniforms, orders Delhi govt
The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or from specific vendors, and warned of stringent action if the practice continued.
-
Heatwave may make Delhi sweat again next week: Met
Wednesday's spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, with the mercury dropping to below-average levels across Delhi. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius – two degrees below normal for this time of year — and a minimum temperature of 22.2C — six degrees below normal for this time of year — on Thursday.
-
Delhiwale: The poet from Dhaka
Her Dhaka is full of rickshaws. She often took late night rides in them to the old city, for a quick seekh at Bismillah hotel, or for a sherbet at Royal. Asmaul Husna, 31, is a master's student of sociology (her second master's) in South Asian University that hosts students from across the SAARC nations. She resides at the university hostel in Chanakyapuri. “I was in my balcony when I began writing a poem.”
-
Sexual assault at school: EDMC says school at fault, 2 suspended, 1 terminated
Nearly a week after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Thursday said they have suspended the principal of the school and the class teacher, and terminated the services of a contract teacher to whom the matter first reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics