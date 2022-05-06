Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area

A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run. All are aged between 19 and 21 years and are residents of Welcome, the officer said.
Residents said youngsters -- both Hindus and Muslims -- gamble and drink in the park and on Wednesday night, a fight broke out over a gambling loss.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Published on May 06, 2022 06:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area on Wednesday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Wednesday around 10pm, the police control room received a call regarding a skirmish between people of two different communities near Photo Chowk, under the Welcome police station jurisdiction. “A police team reached the spot and extra force was also mobilised. Preliminary inquiry revealed that quarrel took place between youngsters playing in a park nearby,” he said.

Residents said youngsters -- both Hindus and Muslims -- gamble and drink in the park and on Wednesday night, a fight broke out over a gambling loss. “They started fighting and soon other locals took sides and a bit of stone pelting took place. Because two communities were involved, someone called police and said a communal clash has take place,” said Haji Rais Ahmed, a residents’ welfare association member.

“The elders of the area intervened and played an important role in pacifying the situation. The situation is currently peaceful and under control,” DCP Sain said.

