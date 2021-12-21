3 held for murdering IAS aspirant over petty dispute in Delhi

A week after a 20-year-old IAS aspirant was stabbed to death and his friend was injured in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police on Tuesday said that they have arrested three men and claimed that the suspects allegedly launched the attack over a minor issue of brushing against one of their shoulders.

Police said the three suspects, who had been on the run since the crime took place on the night of December 14, were arrested from the city.

While one of them, Rohit (22), was arrested three days after the murder, the other two had absconded after reading in the newspaper the next day that one of the victims died.

“The two suspects, Mukesh (22) and Raunak (19), were hiding in a vacant jhuggi near railways tracks in Mangolpuri. As the two only had ₹1,500 with them, they were surviving on bread and milk since the day they had absconded. They wanted to avoid arrest for as long as possible but had only limited money to spend,” said Parvinder Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer).

DCP Singh said police were informed about the stabbing at N-block in Mangolpuri around 8.30pm on December 14. A police team reached the spot and found two injured men, identified as Amardeep (20) and his friend Sagar (20), and rushed them to a nearby hospital where the former was declared brought dead.

Sagar told police that his friend was preparing for civil services and gave private tuitions to children in his neighbourhood to earn money for his expenses.

Sagar told police that they were walking towards another friend’s house when the three suspects picked a fight with them after their shoulder brushed against one of the suspect’s.

According to police, the suspects initially left but soon returned with knives and allegedly attacked them.

“We registered a case of murder and scanned nearly 350 CCTV cameras around the crime scene and the routes leading to it. The first breakthrough came when our team caught Rohit. His interrogation led to the identification of the other two suspects, Mukesh and Raunak. The two were caught on Monday,” said DCP Singh, adding that all three work as daily wagers.