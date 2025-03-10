3 held for snatching jewellery in north-west Delhi

Three people, including a goldsmith, were arrested on Fridayin an alleged jewellery snatching incident that took place last week in Rohini’s Sector 24. Police said the two snatchers are already involved in upto 50 crimes. According to police, the accused are Sanjay Rajesh, 39, from Samaypur Badli, Shailender Surender, 28, from Rohini, and Krishan Kanhaiya, who runs a jewellery shop in Najafgarh. (Representational image)

According to police, the accused are Sanjay Rajesh, 39, from Samaypur Badli, Shailender Surender, 28, from Rohini, and Krishan Kanhaiya, who runs a jewellery shop in Najafgarh.

The complainant, Sapna, 33, is a nursing staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and told the police that at 5.30pm on March 3, she was in the market in Rohini Sector 24, buying vegetables when two men came on a scooter and snatched her gold chain and fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel said the two miscreants were identified with the help of CCTV footage. “Our team found the scooter parked in Najafgarh area. A few days later, when two men came to pick up the scooter, they were apprehended and confessed to committing the snatching,” the DCP said.

The two men told the police that they sold the chain to a goldsmith in Najafgarh, from where Kanhaiya was also nabbed and the stolen jewellery was recovered.

“The arrest of the two snatchers has led to solving five snatching and theft cases registered at the Begampur police station in the last few months. Rajesh has previously been involved in more than 50 criminal cases while Surender has 21 past cases against him,” DCP Goel said.