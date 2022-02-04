3 more arrested in connection with road rage incident near Red Fort

The Delhi Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the gun fire near Red Fort after an incident road rage earlier this week.

Police identified the three men as Mohammad Kaif (21), Mohammad Shoaib (21) and Faizi (30).

Police had on Wednesday arrested three others -- Shahzada Farid(31), an auto mechanic and two builders Shahbaz alias Badhshah(30) and Shadab(31).

On Monday night, the six arrested men had fired at least 5 rounds during a tiff with a couple, after one of their vehicles collided with the latter’s vehicle in Angoori Bagh near Red Fort.

Three people, including two passersby, were injured in the firing, said police.

The three were admitted to a government hospital in Civil Lines.