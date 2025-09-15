31-yr-old man drowns in Yamuna, search for nephew underway

A 31-year-old man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna River in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday, police said, adding that teams are searching for his nine-year-old nephew. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officers aware of the matter said that the deceased has been identified as Hira Bhagat and his nephew is Alok Bhagat — both residents of Swaroop Nagar in north Delhi.

An officer said that they received a call on Sunday evening about two persons drowning in the river. A team of divers rushed to the spot and with the help of divers and boat club staff, Hira was pulled out of the water, police informed. Hira was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the nine-year-old who wasn’t found till 9pm, after which the search operations halted.