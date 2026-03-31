32-yr-old food delivery exec stabbed to death in Dwarka

A 32-year-old food delivery executive was stabbed to death while three others were left injured in Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday. Police said the deceased was trying to stop a fight between two groups when the accused stabbed him and attacked the second group of men. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as Govind Jha, had left home for work when the incident took place. Three others sustained stab injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said that around 9-10 pm, Jha stopped when he saw men fighting in Madhu Vihar area in Dwarka. Police said he knew the victims.

Senior police officers said the altercation involved two men fighting with three others over a petty issue.

Police said as Jha tried to intervene, the two accused, pulled out knives and stabbed all four men including Jha. The other victims were identified as Parvesh, Aneesh and Rohit. All in their 20s.

DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said “One of them succumbed to the injuries while three others are undergoing treatment. A message is circulating in different groups…trying to give communal color to the heinous crime. All four victims belong to two different communities. So, there is no communal angle. Searches are being made to catch the accused”

DCP said that they requested locals and social media users to not give communal angle to the incident. “Strict action is liable against persons who spread false information” said the DCP.